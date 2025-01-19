Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries focuses on cost control in O2C segment in Q3FY25

Reliance Industries focuses on cost control in O2C segment in Q3FY25

Fuel discounts, ditching low-margin products underway, says company

Meanwhile, exports from the O2C division continued to reflect a decline, lower by 9.3 per cent to Rs 67,672 crore. (File Image)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has surprised the street with a better than expected performance in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division in October-December 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
RIL executives attributed it to favourable feedstock sourcing and higher volumes. However, they also listed cost optimisation and other measures.
 
Domestic product placement, fuel discounts, and ditching low-margin aromatics for gasoline production are some of the measures under way, said company executives in a post-earnings call last week.
 
“We continue to focus on some of the things we do … for example, in the case of prioritising transportation fuel versus aromatics. And given the environment
