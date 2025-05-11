'A-segment cars to bounce back soon; Kwid to stay as long as viable'

Renault India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company will launch five new products over the next two years. In an exclusive face-to-face interview with Business Standard’s Shine Jacob, he discusses the future of the Kwid, Renault’s acquisition of Nissan’s Chennai manufacturing unit, upcoming launches, and the company's roadmap for growth in India.

1. How do you see the future of A-segment cars, including the Kwid?

This is a very paradigm-shifting question. We have only two players and two cars