Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RIL's KG-D6 basin arbitration case highlights gaps in government's approach

RIL's KG-D6 basin arbitration case highlights gaps in government's approach

The final outcome of all arbitral cases have gone in favour of the government; ironically, the finance ministry itself advised departments to exercise caution when challenging awards for larger cases

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries
Premium

The RIL case does not attract any of those provisions, as it is a dispute between two domestic entities. | Photo: Bloomberg

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The  renewal of a dispute between the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and refining behemoth Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is yet another reminder that arbitration with the government is fraught territory in India, be it with state-owned enterprises, or the government itself. 
The dispute comes days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said "Arbitral process in our country is just an additional burden to the normal hierarchical mechanism of adjudication." He added that "(while) I have seen in ten years, growth of arbitral centres with credibility in Dubai and Singapore ... We are not in the mind of people who
Topics : Reliance Industries Arbitration ONGC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon