Roadstar InvIT may onboard strategic partner to acquire large road assets

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), may onboard a new strategic partner to acquire large road assets in the future, an executive said.

The InvIT’s 22 per cent units are held by IL&FS Group entities.

“One of the mandates of IL&FS is to monetise its assets. With the permission and consultation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), there may be an opportunity where IL&FS may want to exit, which will open up an opportunity for a strategic partner to buy into those units and