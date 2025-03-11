Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Roadstar InvIT may onboard strategic partner to acquire large road assets

Roadstar InvIT may onboard strategic partner to acquire large road assets

The InvIT wants to keep all options open, with acquisitions purely based on value. However, it may preferably target assets from the NHAI

Highway, Road
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), may onboard a new strategic partner to acquire large road assets in the future, an executive said.
 
The InvIT’s 22 per cent units are held by IL&FS Group entities.
 
“One of the mandates of IL&FS is to monetise its assets. With the permission and consultation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), there may be an opportunity where IL&FS may want to exit, which will open up an opportunity for a strategic partner to buy into those units and
Topics : infrastructure InvITs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon