Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Rosy picture: Berger Paints on course to achieve Rs 20K cr revenue by 2030

Rosy picture: Berger Paints on course to achieve Rs 20K cr revenue by 2030

Responding to questions from the media on Akzo Nobel, Abhijit Roy, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Berger Paints India, said bids were invited

Berger Paints
Premium

Berger Paints celebrates 100 years of operations and relocates headquarters within Kolkata

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Berger Paints India reaffirmed its target of achieving Rs 20,000 crore revenue by 2030 even as it steered clear of placing a bid for Akzo Nobel’s paints business currently up for grabs. 
Rishma Kaur, chairman, Berger Paints India, said that growth would be steady. She said, “Wherever we have scope to grow, we shall grow,” adding that it would be planned, thought through and not kneejerk.
 
Responding to questions from the media on Akzo Nobel, Abhijit Roy, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Berger Paints India, said bids were invited.
 
He said, “We had asked for clarifications. And
Topics : Berger Paints Akzo Nobel

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon