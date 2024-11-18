Roy Kapur Films plans to sell up to 50% stake, seeks $50 million funding

Mumbai-based Roy Kapur Films (RKF), founded by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the former managing director of Walt Disney India, is seeking equity investment to scale its operations, according to merchant bankers familiar with the matter.

Sources indicate that RKF aims to raise around $50 million by offering up to a 50 per cent stake in the company. Kapur, they said, has received commitments from some private equity funds to invest up to $20 million. A query to Kapur in this connection did not elicit a response. The film production house is said to be courting both domestic media and entertainment-focused private