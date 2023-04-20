SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

To be able to keep the momentum of growth in the country, SAP today announced the launch of Grow with SAP initiative. The offering is targeted at the midsize customers in India to adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

"Last two years we have been seeing triple digit growth quarter on quarter and we do not see that coming down or dampening. We now see more mid-market and small sized companies adopting a lot of solutions as we also make it easier for them to use," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP India Subcontinent.