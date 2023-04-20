close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

The latest offering Grow with SAP comes after the company took feedback from customers on what they were looking for when it comes to tech adoption

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent
Premium

Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At a time when globally tech budgets are getting slashed, global software giant SAP said that its India business can yet again register triple digit growth for CY23. To give the India growth story a boost, SAP today announced the launch of the Grow with SAP offering, which is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.
"Last two years we have been seeing triple digit growth quarter on quarter and we do not see that coming down or dampening. We now see more mid-market and small sized companies adopting a lot of solutions as we also make it easier for them to use," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP India Subcontinent.
To be able to keep the momentum of growth in the country, SAP today announced the launch of Grow with SAP initiative. The offering is targeted at the midsize customers in India to adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.
Or

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Open to negotiate after auction, lenders tell Reliance Cap bidders

Vodafone Idea reappoints Kumar Mangalam Birla non-executive director

Fortis Healthcare acquires Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr, plans expansion

Sebi bars ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi for two years

HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8%

Topics : SAP

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Open to negotiate after auction, lenders tell Reliance Cap bidders

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Vodafone Idea reappoints Kumar Mangalam Birla non-executive director

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Fortis Healthcare acquires Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr, plans expansion

Fortis Healthcare
3 min read

Sebi bars ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi for two years

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8%

HCLTech, HCL
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Apple to nearly triple investment, exports in India in coming years

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

Zee
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon