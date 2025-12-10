Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26

SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26

SBI plans to lift data centre exposure to Rs 4,000 crore by March 2026 from Rs 2,800 crore in October 2025, while setting up specialist teams and reviewing margins amid NIM contraction

State Bank of India, SBI
premium

“SBI is planning dedicated teams, specialised training, sector-specific credit rating models, and the hiring of expert consultants to support this expansion,” the senior official said.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising geopolitical and trade uncertainties, India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is targeting to increase its exposure in data centres to Rs 4,000 crore by March 2026 (FY26), according to a senior bank official. The official added that the current outstanding exposure stood at Rs 2,800 crore as of October 2025.
 
How is SBI planning to build capabilities for data centre financing?
 
“SBI is planning dedicated teams, specialised training, sector-specific credit rating models, and the hiring of expert consultants to support this expansion,” the senior official said.
 
This comes after the finance ministry has told
Topics : sbi Data centre Deposit PSU
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon