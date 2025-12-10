SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26

Amid rising geopolitical and trade uncertainties, India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is targeting to increase its exposure in data centres to Rs 4,000 crore by March 2026 (FY26), according to a senior bank official. The official added that the current outstanding exposure stood at Rs 2,800 crore as of October 2025.

How is SBI planning to build capabilities for data centre financing?

“SBI is planning dedicated teams, specialised training, sector-specific credit rating models, and the hiring of expert consultants to support this expansion,” the senior official said.

This comes after the finance ministry has told