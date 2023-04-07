Singapore's GIC stays ahead of Western peers in office property deals



According to sources, GIC is in the final leg of three real-estate deals in the country. They relate to properties or significant stakes in portfolios of key investors. Singaporean sovereign fund GIC seems to be going ahead of its Western counterparts in doing big deals in office properties here.



GIC is also in the process of buying into the assets of The Xander Group’s 2015 vintage fund. The assets are in Pune, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region. GIC is in talks with Canadian investor Brookfield to buy 50 per cent of the latter’s assets in Mumbai. Brookfield is in the process of selling the remaining 50 per cent to its listed Reit (real estate investment trust). The deal is expected to happen at $1.8 billion, including GIC striking it at $500 million.



According to sources, GIC has the mandate to invest $1-2 billion in Indian real estate. The Singaporean investor has emerged as the finalist to buy Waverock Property, of 2.4 million square feet, of Shapoorji Pallonji and Allianz in Hyderabad. GIC is said to have quoted around Rs 2,200 crore for this.

Also Read Motilal Oswal invests Rs 450 cr in Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate More risk in our book helps us become more agile: MD, Bajaj Allianz Life Mindspace REIT Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 127 cr on higher interest cost PAG bets big on Indian real estate as NBFCs go slow on developer loans In a first: Bajaj Allianz set to launch surety bonds on December 19 Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation SBI loan fraud: SC permits bank to respond to reply of pvt firm chairperson ZestMoney laying off 100 employees after deal with PhonePe fails Avaada Energy gets 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation



An email sent to GIC did not elicit any response. As of last year, it was the world’s sixth-largest sovereign wealth fund with $440 billion in assets under management.



Blackstone, the biggest owner of office properties in the country, is selling stakes in its listed Reits. Market watchers say after it bought the commercial portfolio of Prestige group at Rs 9,160 crore in 2021, it has not made any major deals. GIC’s move to buy assets has come when most North American investors, including Blackstone and Brookfield, are on a slow burn as regards investment in office properties.



Brookfield, after buying the portfolio of assets from RMZ at Rs 14,000 crore in 2020, has not made major investment in office properties in the country, according to them. However, Blackstone is investing in its logistics platform Horizon Industrial Parks and Nexus Malls, they said.



Shobhit Agarwal, managing director of Anarock Capital, said: “GIC is getting good deals because there are not many buyers in the market.” Since it is an Asian investor, it is well placed to invest now compared to its American counterparts. “GIC is a sovereign fund and there is no dearth of capital for it,” said an executive of a Singapore-based investment firm.



In November last year, GIC floated a $600-million joint venture with Asia-Pacific-focused real estate services and investment company ESR Group to acquire income-producing core industrial and logistics assets in the country. He said GIC was investing also in Australia and Japan.



It also has joint ventures with DLF for residential and office developments. In June 2021, it partnered mall developer Phoenix Mills to establish a $733-million (about Rs 5,362 crore) investment platform for retail-led mixed-use assets.

Last year, it, along with partner Ashwin Seth Group, sold Viviana Mall to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-backed Lake Shore India Advisory for over Rs 1,900 crore.