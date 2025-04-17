Skoda working on made in India EV, to be manufactured at Chakan plant

Czech automobile major Skoda Auto India, which has recently found success with its compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Kylaq, has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a deeply localised electric vehicle (EV) to be manufactured at its Chakan facility for both domestic and export markets.

The prevailing tariff structure and the evolving electric vehicle policy by the Centre will not act as a deterrent, a senior company official said.

Speaking with Business Standard, Petr Janeba, brand director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We are looking to expand our product portfolio in the country. We are committed to making the new production facility