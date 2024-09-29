Small FMCG companies growing at faster clip than HUL, say analysts

Responding to Unilever chief financial officer (CFO) Fernando Fernandez’s recent statement that he will not hesitate to put millions of dollars to defend its position in India, if needed, analysts have said his remarks came on the back of the company’s slower revenue growth compared to other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms in the country.

Fernandez had said this at the Bernstein Annual Pan-European Strategic Decisions conference last week.

Also, the company lost out to competition due to the unorganised sector gaining market share, especially in soaps as raw materials prices declined.

While its India unit Hindustan Unilever (HUL) also cut prices to