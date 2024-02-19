After a dry spell, SoftBank rides the AI wave to power India story

Sources in the know also added that SoftBank is nudging portfolio companies to align their capital expenditure with the AI-led transition

Even as SoftBank’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, seeks $100 billion to build a new venture in AI chips, the firm will kick off it’s AI-focused investment in India in 2024.

The Japanese investor, which has not signed any cheques for the past 12 months in India, will begin its investment cycle by May/June this year. Sources in the know also confirmed that the company will look at investing in the range of $75 million to $125 million per investment.

An email sent to SoftBank remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

“As SoftBank readies fresh investments in India,