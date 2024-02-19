Sensex (    %)
                        
After a dry spell, SoftBank rides the AI wave to power India story

After a year of quiet, Japanese investor returns to investing with $75-125 million AI push

Sources in the know also added that SoftBank is nudging portfolio companies to align their capital expenditure with the AI-led transition

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Even as SoftBank’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, seeks $100 billion to build a new venture in AI chips, the firm will kick off it’s AI-focused investment in India in 2024.

The Japanese investor, which has not signed any cheques for the past 12 months in India, will begin its investment cycle by May/June this year. Sources in the know also confirmed that the company will look at investing in the range of $75 million to $125 million per investment.

An email sent to SoftBank remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

“As SoftBank readies fresh investments in India,

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

