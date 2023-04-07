close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

AirAsia India and Air India had the -lowest and third-lowest OTPs among 7 major carriers

Deepak Patel New Delhi
The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with a shortage of funds, had the worst on-time performance (OTP) in March this year at 76.748 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).
On the other hand, new airline Akasa Air had the best OTP among all carriers in March at 94.539 percent, as stated by the MOCA data reviewed by 'Business Standard'.
While SpiceJet refused to comment on the government data, it stated that the airline "has been striving hard to continuously improve performance on all aspects, including our OTP" and it is "hopeful" that there would be continued improvement in the coming period.
Or

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices

DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund

ChatGPT like alien intelligence but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Topics : Akasa Air | SpiceJet | airline industry | Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Apple Store
2 min read

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

EdTech
5 min read

Demand trajectory improved a bit in Q4, green shoots emerged: Dabur

Dabur
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon