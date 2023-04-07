SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with a shortage of funds, had the worst on-time performance (OTP) in March this year at 76.748 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).
On the other hand, new airline Akasa Air had the best OTP among all carriers in March at 94.539 percent, as stated by the MOCA data reviewed by 'Business Standard'.
While SpiceJet refused to comment on the government data, it stated that the airline "has been striving hard to continuously improve performance on all aspects, including our OTP" and it is "hopeful" that there would be continued improvement in the coming period.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or