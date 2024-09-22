Star Health data leak 'huge problem': Experts warn after info leak

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the issue may be even more severe than it looks.

In what may be one of the biggest online data breaches in India so far, sensitive information of about 31 million customers of India’s largest standalone health insurer was reportedly leaked through chatbots on the messaging platform Telegram.

According to a Reuters report, policy and claims documents containing names, phone