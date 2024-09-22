Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Star Health data leak 'huge problem': Experts warn after info leak

Star Health data leak 'huge problem': Experts warn after info leak

According to media reports, the hacker created Telegram bots to access data of 31,216,953 customers updated until July 2024, and 5,758,425 claims from the company available until early August

Star Health Insurance
Premium

Photo: X@StarHealthIns

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the issue may be even more severe than it looks.

In what may be one of the biggest online data breaches in India so far, sensitive information of about 31 million customers of India’s largest standalone health insurer was reportedly leaked through chatbots on the messaging platform Telegram.

According to a Reuters report, policy and claims documents containing names, phone

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon