Starlink India pricing at ₹8,600 a month and ₹34,000 for equipment

US-based satellite broadband provider Starlink announced its pricing plans for India at Rs 8,600 a month for residential users, in addition to the one-time cost of Rs 34,000 for the terminal or hardware required for receiving the satellite signal. For the price, users will get unlimited data, 99.9 per cent uptime, or assured network availability, and a 30-day trial period.

The Elon Musk-led company is yet to announce prices for business or enterprise users, but as things stand, the pricing made available on the company’s website is at least 10 times higher than the entry-level and five times the average