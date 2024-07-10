Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steady growth for Jio, Bharti in Q1 due to rise in mobile segment: Analysts

Consistent rise in mobile business, subscriber gains to help the two telcos

gdp growth economy economic
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 10-11 per cent rise in the mobile segment and above-average growth in the enterprise segment will ensure Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel announce steady growth for Q1 (April-June) FY25, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the modest pace of average revenue per user (ARPU) growth will be continued, mainly powered by Jio users upgrading to 4G/5G and prepaid-to-postpaid conversion for Airtel, alongside higher data usage.

Axis Capital expects Airtel and Jio to see continued momentum in the growth rate of their mobile business at 11 and 10 per cent respectively in Q1. Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities said it expects an 8

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

Morgan Stanley, Citi, Jefferies: Brokerages decode RJio, Airtel tariff hike

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

After Jio, Bharti Airtel announces up to 21% tariff hike from July 3

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel surges 2% on mixed bag of Q4 performance

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel denies reports of interest in Vodafone's Indus Towers stake

Bharti Airtel

SingTel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for $711 mn to GQG Partners

Topics : Telecom Bharti Airtel telecom services Indian companies IIFL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon