Steady growth for Jio, Bharti in Q1 due to rise in mobile segment: Analysts

A 10-11 per cent rise in the mobile segment and above-average growth in the enterprise segment will ensure Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel announce steady growth for Q1 (April-June) FY25, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the modest pace of average revenue per user (ARPU) growth will be continued, mainly powered by Jio users upgrading to 4G/5G and prepaid-to-postpaid conversion for Airtel, alongside higher data usage.

Axis Capital expects Airtel and Jio to see continued momentum in the growth rate of their mobile business at 11 and 10 per cent respectively in Q1. Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities said it expects an 8