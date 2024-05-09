Strikes and lockouts down 90% in the last decade, show govt data

Air India Express employees called in sick as a mark of protest leading to the cancellation and delay of flights. Before this, employees at Vistara, an airline under the Tata Group, also reported sick leading to more flight cancellations.

These incidents notwithstanding, there was a decrease in the number of incidents of employees expressing dissatisfaction with their employers in recent years, according to an analysis of data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Industrial disputes dropped 89.3 per cent to 34 in 2022 compared to 318 a decade ago, according to central and state data.

In 2011, there were