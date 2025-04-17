Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Suchi Semicon eyes 3-4 mn chip output per day in 3-4 months: MD Ashok Mehta

Suchi Semicon eyes 3-4 mn chip output per day in 3-4 months: MD Ashok Mehta

Mehta is confident that Suchi Semicon will receive the requisite approvals and incentives from the central government

semiconductors chipmakers
Premium

The Rs 76,000 crore ISM incentive plan, which aimed to kick-start semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging in the country, has tasted success and so far seen five applications being approved

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat-based semiconductor-packaging company Suchi Semicon is aiming to produce and package 150,000 chips per day in its phase of commercial production, which begins this month, according to Managing Director Ashok Mehta.
 
The company, headquartered in Surat, has set a target of packaging and producing up to 3-4 million chips per day after three-four months, when the plant receives new, upgraded machinery, Mehta said.
 
“After we achieve the target of 3-4 million, we will decide whether to go for forward or backward integration. If it is forward integration, we will opt for manufacturing PCBs (printed circuit boards),” Mehta said.
 
Though the
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry Packaging sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon