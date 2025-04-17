Suchi Semicon eyes 3-4 mn chip output per day in 3-4 months: MD Ashok Mehta

Gujarat-based semiconductor-packaging company Suchi Semicon is aiming to produce and package 150,000 chips per day in its phase of commercial production, which begins this month, according to Managing Director Ashok Mehta.

The company, headquartered in Surat, has set a target of packaging and producing up to 3-4 million chips per day after three-four months, when the plant receives new, upgraded machinery, Mehta said.

“After we achieve the target of 3-4 million, we will decide whether to go for forward or backward integration. If it is forward integration, we will opt for manufacturing PCBs (printed circuit boards),” Mehta said.

