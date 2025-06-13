Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Dilip Shanghvi to remain executive chairman while Ganorkar takes charge as MD from September 1 and Aalok Shanghvi is given additional charge of North America business

In FY25, Sun Pharma’s gross sales grew by 9 per cent, while its India formulation sales were up 13.7 per cent and US sales up 3.6 per cent.

Sohini Das Mumbai
Jun 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Sixty-nine-year-old Dilip Shanghvi is handing over the baton to his long-term colleague Kirti Ganorkar as the managing director of the ₹52,041 crore global pharmaceutical company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. The company said the move is part of ‘structured and forward-looking succession planning’.
 
Shanghvi’s son Aalok Shanghvi, who serves as whole-time director and chief operating officer, has been given additional responsibility for the North America business as Abhay Gandhi, current president and chief executive officer of Sun’s North America business, moves on. Industry watchers say that experience in handling Sun’s most important overseas market will be a potent training ground for Aalok
