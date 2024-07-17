Online food may cost more as Swiggy, Zomato fees likely to touch Rs 10-15

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Earlier this week, Swiggy and Zomato increased their platform fees by 20 per cent from Rs 5 to Rs 6 to increase their margins amid rising operational costs.

Many restaurants believe it will rise up to Rs 10-15 in the near future and have asked for the high commissions charged by the food delivery platforms to be slashed.

“The platform fee is definitely going to increase further, in line with where the global markets are. In markets like