Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Online food may cost more as Swiggy, Zomato fees likely to touch Rs 10-15

Many restaurants ask for high commissions charged by food delivery platforms to be slashed

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time
Premium

Aryaman GuptaAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Earlier this week, Swiggy and Zomato increased their platform fees by 20 per cent from Rs 5 to Rs 6 to increase their margins amid rising operational costs.

Many restaurants believe it will rise up to Rs 10-15 in the near future and have asked for the high commissions charged by the food delivery platforms to be slashed.

“The platform fee is definitely going to increase further, in line with where the global markets are. In markets like

Also Read

Swiggy employees get pre-IPO cash out: Tax implications of ESOP programme

IPO-bound Swiggy announces fifth ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 million

Swiggy, Zomato increase platform fee to Rs 6 per order for revenue boost

US investment firm Invesco reduces fair value of Pine Labs, Swiggy

Invesco lowers fair value, cutting Swiggy and Pine Labs valuations

Topics : Swiggy Zomato restaurants Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon