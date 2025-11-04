Tata Consumer's Q2 growth led by India business, margins to improve

Led by the India branded business, Tata Consumer Products posted a better-than-expected revenue performance in the September quarter. Margins were under pressure as gains in India operations were offset by the international and unbranded business.

How did Tata Consumer perform in Q2FY26?

Brokerages remain positive on the outlook for the stock, driven by expectations of margin gains in the tea segment, improved product mix, and faster growth from the foods business. The stock has outperformed peers over the past year with an 18.4 per cent return, compared with a 5 per cent decline in the Nifty FMCG index.

The company