Tata Power to invest ₹25,000 crore in renewable projects by FY27

Tata Power plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in new renewable energy projects by the end of the next financial year (FY27), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Praveer Sinha told Business Standard on Monday.

“Our overall plan is to invest Rs 25,000 crore this year and the next for new renewable energy capacity projects. This includes setting up 1,500 MW capacity projects in the current financial year and an additional 2,500 MW in FY27,” Sinha said in an exclusive interaction following the company’s second-quarter results announced earlier in the day.

