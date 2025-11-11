Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power to invest ₹25,000 crore in renewable projects by FY27

Tata Power will set up 4 GW of new renewable capacity by FY27, explore 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing, and develop a 1,125 MW hydro project in Bhutan

The private sector power major reported a 14 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September 2025. The company’s revenue rose 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 15,769 crore during the quarter.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in new renewable energy projects by the end of the next financial year (FY27), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Praveer Sinha told Business Standard on Monday.
 
“Our overall plan is to invest Rs 25,000 crore this year and the next for new renewable energy capacity projects. This includes setting up 1,500 MW capacity projects in the current financial year and an additional 2,500 MW in FY27,” Sinha said in an exclusive interaction following the company’s second-quarter results announced earlier in the day.
 
