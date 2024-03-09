Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Sons' net debt burden at eight-year low as cash reserves swell

This comes amid group's bet on semiconductor, EV battery biz

tata sons tata house
Premium

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons Private Limited, the holding company of the Tata group, witnessed a precipitous drop in its net debt to Rs 5,656 crore in the 10 months ended January this year, as its cash reserves burgeoned to Rs 9,516 crore during this period.

Eight years ago, in 2015-16, Tata Sons reported a net debt of Rs 5,132 crore; from March 2017 until March 2023, this figure was above the Rs 14,700 mark, peaking at Rs 27,437 crore at the end of March 2019, according to data sourced from Capitaline.

The company's gross debt nearly halved to Rs 15,173 crore until January 2024

Also Read

India is world's emerging workforce, says Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

Ratan Tata refutes reports of promising to pay Rashid Khan Rs 10 crore

Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Tata to soon start new semiconductor factory in state

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Tata Sons listing: Tata Group stocks rally on hopes of value unlock

Signature Global to invest Rs 2,200 crore to develop housing project

HMSI recalls GL1800 Gold Wing, CBR1000RR units to fix faulty fuel pumps

HDB Fin Services to raise Rs 2,500 crore via debt capital for biz growth

AU Small Finance Bank rules out further hike in interest rates on deposits

Coal India production hits record 703.91 MT this fiscal until March 7

Topics : Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran Tata group Ratan Tata Debt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon