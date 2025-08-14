Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons shareholders approve Noel Tata's appointment as director

Noel Tata
Noel Tata, who became chairperson of Tata Trusts in October last year, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the trusts and appointed as an additional director last year.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Shareholders of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the unlisted holding company of the $150-billion Tata Group, on Thursday cleared the appointment of Noel Tata and three other directors at its 107th annual general meeting (AGM), with shareholders voting overwhelmingly in favour. 
Noel Tata, who became chairperson of Tata Trusts in October last year, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the trusts and appointed as an additional director last year. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal, and appointed Anita Marangoly George — co-founder and chief executive officer of emerging-markets growth fund Prosperete — as an
