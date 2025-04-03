Tata Starbucks to expand with local formats, Reserve store in Bengaluru

Tata Starbucks intends to focus on introducing locally relevant formats and experiences as it expands its presence in India, chief executive officer Sushant Dash said in an interaction, adding that the brand will add a Reserve store — a premium store with exclusive brews — in Bengaluru, which will be its second after Mumbai.

Speaking at the launch of the first drive-thru in South India, spanning 2,800 sq ft in Bengaluru’s busy corporate hub Electronic City, the top executive said that the country’s technology capital was crucial for its India story.

“Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in our India