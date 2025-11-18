Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel marks 10 years of Kalinganagar, sets sights on 16 mtpa capacity

Tata Steel marks 10 years of Kalinganagar, sets sights on 16 mtpa capacity

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant completes a decade with over ₹50,000 crore invested, expanding from 3 to 8 mtpa and now targeting 16 mtpa as the company deepens its long-term footprint in Odisha

Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex
premium

Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex marked its tenth year of operations on Tuesday, having drawn close to Rs 50,000 crore in investment – the largest organic capacity expansion in the company’s history. This is poised to grow as the steelmaker has in its sights a capacity of 16 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in the future.
 
How has Kalinganagar transformed Tata Steel’s presence in Odisha?
 
The company said that the establishment of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) holds a unique place in the history of Tata Steel.
 
For many years, the rich mineral resources of Odisha primarily served as raw material sources
Topics : Company News Tata Steel Odisha
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon