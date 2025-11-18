Tata Steel marks 10 years of Kalinganagar, sets sights on 16 mtpa capacity

Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar complex marked its tenth year of operations on Tuesday, having drawn close to Rs 50,000 crore in investment – the largest organic capacity expansion in the company’s history. This is poised to grow as the steelmaker has in its sights a capacity of 16 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in the future.

How has Kalinganagar transformed Tata Steel’s presence in Odisha?

The company said that the establishment of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) holds a unique place in the history of Tata Steel.

For many years, the rich mineral resources of Odisha primarily served as raw material sources