Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata's son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat trustees

The trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two main trusts of the group, on Tuesday unanimously appointed chairman Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, a Tata group veteran, as trustees for a period of three years. Analysts described Neville’s induction into Dorbaji Trust as a sign of Noel Tata consolidating his grip over the Tata group. Neville, 32, is the business head of Trent Hypermarket and is already a trustee on several Tata Trusts boards.

Despite a recent resolution by Tata Trusts on lifetime trusteeship, both Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat have been inducted