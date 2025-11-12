Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata's son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat trustees

Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata's son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat trustees

Srinivasan gets 3-yr term in compliance with legal norms

Both Neville Tata (left) and Bhaskar Bhat have been inducted for a three-year term
premium

Both Neville Tata (left) and Bhaskar Bhat have been inducted for a three-year term

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two main trusts of the group, on Tuesday unanimously appointed chairman Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, a Tata group veteran, as trustees for a period of three years. Analysts described Neville’s induction into Dorbaji Trust as a sign of Noel Tata consolidating his grip over the Tata group. Neville, 32, is the business head of Trent Hypermarket and is already a trustee on several Tata Trusts boards.
 
Despite a recent resolution by Tata Trusts on lifetime trusteeship, both Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat have been inducted
Topics : Tata group Tata Trusts noel tata
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon