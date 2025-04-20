TCS sees sharp decline in share of Tata group's market capitalisation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest player in information-technology (IT) export, has seen a sharp decline in its contribution to the Tata group’s market capitalisation in recent years though it remains the most valuable company in the conglomerate.

Its 44.8 per cent share in the combined market capitalisation of the listed Tata group companies is the lowest since March 2009 and is down sharply from the all-time high contribution of 74.4 per cent at the end of March 2020.

On Thursday it ended with a market capitalisation of ₹11.94 trillion against the group companies’ ₹26.61 trillion the same day.