Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS sees sharp decline in share of Tata group's market capitalisation

TCS sees sharp decline in share of Tata group's market capitalisation

TCS is expected to account for around 55 per cent of the combined net profit of 23 listed companies in FY25 down from its all-time high contribution of 106 per cent in FY20 and 64 per cent on FY23

TCS
Premium

According to analysts, a slowdown in TCS’ earnings is likely to affect the finances of Tata Sons and its ability to fund new ventures such as electronic manufacturing, semiconductors and ecommerce (Photo: Reuters)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest player in information-technology (IT) export, has seen a sharp decline in its contribution to the Tata group’s market capitalisation in recent years though it remains the most valuable company in the conglomerate.
 
Its 44.8 per cent share in the combined market capitalisation of the listed Tata group companies is the lowest since March 2009 and is down sharply from the all-time high contribution of 74.4 per cent at the end of March 2020.
 
On Thursday it ended with a market capitalisation of ₹11.94 trillion against the group companies’ ₹26.61 trillion the same day.
Topics : Tata Consultancy Services IT services IT sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon