Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents tech majors like Google, Meta and Microsoft, and telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Cisco and Huawei, has pushed for the 6 GHz mid band to be delicensed, thereby opening it up for Wi-Fi in India.
At an industry event hosted by it on Tuesday, BIF pointed to next-generation Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 that work exclusively in the delicensed 6 Ghz spectrum band, as key solutions that would complement 5G in India.
The government is in the process of deciding which sector to reserve the spectrum for. A committee formed under the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering the issue.
