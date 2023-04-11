Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

The government is in the process of deciding which sector to reserve the spectrum for. A committee formed under the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering the issue.

At an industry event hosted by it on Tuesday, BIF pointed to next-generation Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 that work exclusively in the delicensed 6 Ghz spectrum band, as key solutions that would complement 5G in India.