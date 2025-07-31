Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions ease

Thomas Cook India has witnessed a revival in domestic travel bookings in July after a sharp dip during the April–June quarter due to geopolitical tensions. Travel sentiment had taken a hit following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the Air India crash in June, but bookings are now slightly ahead of last year, the company said.

“Before April 21, our forward bookings were trending 25 per cent ahead of last year. But by the end of June, they had declined 11 per cent YoY,” said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Thomas Cook India. “From July onwards,