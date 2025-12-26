Titan Company enters lab-grown diamond jewellery market with beYon brand

When and where will the new beYon brand debut?

Set to open in Mumbai on December 29, the company plans to scale the format to more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday morning.

What will beYon offer to consumers?

“beYon will offer a curated range of lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewellery, making a start in this emerging category,” the statement read, adding that the brand will cater to the adornment needs of women in lifestyle categories beYon watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags.

The statement also added, “This move reflects Titan’s strategy to diversify its product offerings and tap into the growing interest in sustainable and lab-grown luxury jewellery in India.”

How large is India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market?

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the Indian lab-grown diamond jewellery market is still small, estimated at $300–350 million as of 2024, but is witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the next decade.

“As the market evolves, large-scale retailers and luxury houses are actively shaping the trajectory of lab-grown diamonds as they drive sales volumes and act as an affordable entry point for consumers,” it said in a note earlier this year.

How does this align with Tanishq’s focus on natural diamonds?

Meanwhile, Titan’s flagship brand Tanishq announced a strategic partnership with De Beers Group in 2024 to promote the sale and consumption of natural diamonds.

Earlier this year, the brand launched three new diamond expertise centres to provide buyers clarity and transparency, while ensuring value to the customer through a technology-backed evaluation system.

“There is a lot of confusion created by the emergence of lab-grown diamonds, and we can expect the prices of lab-grown diamonds to keep coming down as the technology to create them evolves. More customers now ask if we’re selling natural or lab-grown diamonds, and it is this confusion we want to remove,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, jewellery division at Titan Company, had told Business Standard at the time.

Has the Tata Group explored lab-grown diamonds earlier?

Interestingly, this is not the Tata Group’s first brush with lab-grown diamonds. Last year, its retail arm Trent extended its presence in the lifestyle accessories category available at Westside with the launch of lab-grown diamond jewellery line POME.

“The same is also a pilot, consistent with our articulated strategy for Westside,” the company had stated at the time.

Why are lab-grown diamonds gaining popularity?