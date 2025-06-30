Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Foreign banks offer Torrent ₹20,000 cr credit line for JB Chemicals buyout

Foreign banks offer Torrent ₹20,000 cr credit line for JB Chemicals buyout

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm plans to draw down the facility depending on the subscription to its upcoming open offer, the person said, requesting anonymity

Torrent Pharma
Torrent is acquiring a 46.39 per cent stake in JB Chemicals from KKR & Co. for about ₹11,917 crore, and an additional 2.8 per cent stake from employees for roughly ₹719 crore — both at ₹1,600 per share. Photo: Shutterstock

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

The Torrent group has secured a credit line of up to ₹20,000 crore from a consortium of international lenders, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Barclays, to fund its proposed acquisition of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm plans to draw down the facility depending on the subscription to its upcoming open offer, the person said, requesting anonymity. The interest rate on the credit line has been set at a competitive 8 per cent, the person added.
 
Sudhir Menon, chief financial officer at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, told analysts that the
