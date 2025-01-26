Toyota's tech, Suzuki's consumer expertise driving alliance in India

Toyota’s technological expertise, Suzuki's deep understanding of the Indian consumer, and their shared commitment at reducing fossil fuel consumption are key to the success of their alliance in India, according to Swapnesh Maru, deputy managing director (Corporate Planning and Greenfield Projects) at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

TKM, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), and Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the Indian arm of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), formed a global alliance in 2018-19.

Maru emphasised the importance of shared corporate objectives, noting that alliances based on business interests may succeed for a time but lack the depth needed for