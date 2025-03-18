TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan family advances leadership succession plan

On Tuesday, the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS Group witnessed Lakshmi Venu taking charge as the vice president of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world. According to sources, this is part of an ongoing restructuring among family members, ensuring a clear succession plan.

In March 2024, Venu Srinivasan had announced that his family members—wife Mallika Srinivasan, son Sudarshan Venu, and daughter Lakshmi—had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to avoid competition among themselves.

Further to this MoU, it is now evident that a clear separation of ownership and management of businesses