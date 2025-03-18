Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan family advances leadership succession plan

TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan family advances leadership succession plan

Further to this MoU, it is now evident that a clear separation of ownership and management of businesses is taking place between the children of Srinivasan and Mallika

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company
Premium

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS Group witnessed Lakshmi Venu taking charge as the vice president of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world. According to sources, this is part of an ongoing restructuring among family members, ensuring a clear succession plan.
 
In March 2024, Venu Srinivasan had announced that his family members—wife Mallika Srinivasan, son Sudarshan Venu, and daughter Lakshmi—had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to avoid competition among themselves.
 
Further to this MoU, it is now evident that a clear separation of ownership and management of businesses
Topics : Venu Srinivasan TVS Group TAFE

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon