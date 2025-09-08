Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Mining major Vedanta on Monday said it has invested over Rs 12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) to ramp up production of aluminium, zinc, value-added alloys, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome to support the growing needs of India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.

According to a company statement, these investments include capacity expansion across aluminium smelters, boosting aluminium value-added products, setting up a zinc alloy plant, a roaster for zinc production and ferrochrome capacity augmentation. The company’s aluminium product portfolio includes primary foundry alloys for wheels, engine blocks and cylinder-head applications, billets for battery casings, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and