Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Vedanta has invested Rs 12,500 crore to expand aluminium, zinc, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome capacity to support the growing demand from India's EV industry

Vedanta
Vedanta’s zinc portfolio includes special high-grade zinc, continuous galvanising grade zinc and Asia’s first low-carbon ‘green’ zinc branded EcoZen, the company said. | Image: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Mining major Vedanta on Monday said it has invested over Rs 12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) to ramp up production of aluminium, zinc, value-added alloys, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome to support the growing needs of India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.
 
According to a company statement, these investments include capacity expansion across aluminium smelters, boosting aluminium value-added products, setting up a zinc alloy plant, a roaster for zinc production and ferrochrome capacity augmentation. The company’s aluminium product portfolio includes primary foundry alloys for wheels, engine blocks and cylinder-head applications, billets for battery casings, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and
