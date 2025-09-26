Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort owner

Ventive Hospitality will acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, in a Rs 320 crore deal marking its entry into the leisure hospitality market

Ventive will undertake a refurbishment of the existing resort, along with the addition of rooms, a spa, and new food and beverage concepts.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ventive Hospitality on Friday announced that it proposes to enter into definitive agreements to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, which owns the Hilton Goa Resort and a land parcel in the state.
 
“In line with our strategy of doubling our room portfolio and pursuing value-accretive capital allocation, this transaction, with an enterprise value of approximately Rs 320 crore, represents a significant milestone,” the company said in a release.
 
The move marks Ventive’s entry into India’s growing leisure hospitality market, while also deepening its partnership with Hilton. The company plans to double its portfolio to 4,000
