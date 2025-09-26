Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort owner

Ventive Hospitality on Friday announced that it proposes to enter into definitive agreements to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, which owns the Hilton Goa Resort and a land parcel in the state.

“In line with our strategy of doubling our room portfolio and pursuing value-accretive capital allocation, this transaction, with an enterprise value of approximately Rs 320 crore, represents a significant milestone,” the company said in a release.

The move marks Ventive’s entry into India’s growing leisure hospitality market, while also deepening its partnership with Hilton. The company plans to double its portfolio to 4,000