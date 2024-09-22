Vodafone Idea rings in $3.6 billion gear deal with global vendors

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with global equipment makers Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network gear over a three-year period.

The mega deal announcement on Sunday may have been a balancing act before the meeting with investors and analysts scheduled for Monday, analysts said. The Vi stock hit a 52-week low last week when the Supreme Court rejected the