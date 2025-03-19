Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vi to launch 5G in Mumbai today, to expand by April-end: CTO Jagbir Singh

Keeping focus on 4G, telco has added 100K tech sites until Feb

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to commercially launch 5G services in Mumbai on Wednesday, with rollout in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mysuru planned for the end of April, Vi’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh told Business Standard.
 
The Punjab and Bihar circles have been included in the initial rollout due to the presence of legacy Chinese equipment, which is being replaced with virtual radio access network (RAN) gear from new partner Samsung, he said.
 
“The 5G equipment in Mumbai will be from Nokia, in Delhi from Ericsson, and in Bengaluru, we will have Samsung equipment. Karnataka, Bihar, and
Topics : Vodafone Idea 5G in India 5G network

