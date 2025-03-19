Vi to launch 5G in Mumbai today, to expand by April-end: CTO Jagbir Singh

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to commercially launch 5G services in Mumbai on Wednesday, with rollout in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mysuru planned for the end of April, Vi’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh told Business Standard.

The Punjab and Bihar circles have been included in the initial rollout due to the presence of legacy Chinese equipment, which is being replaced with virtual radio access network (RAN) gear from new partner Samsung, he said.

“The 5G equipment in Mumbai will be from Nokia, in Delhi from Ericsson, and in Bengaluru, we will have Samsung equipment. Karnataka, Bihar, and