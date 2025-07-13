VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major and Tesla's global rival VinFast is all set to start production at its $2 billion facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, by the end of this month. The company also plans to begin vehicle deliveries from the festive season starting in August, according to a source familiar with the development.

Amid the fanfare surrounding Tesla’s showroom launch in India on Tuesday, VinFast Auto India is taking a calculated approach, creating an entire ecosystem with its 150,000-unit-per-annum manufacturing facility. This includes an extended dealership network across 27 cities, strategic agreements in the battery value chain, and extensive