Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

VinFast is set to begin production at its $2 billion Tamil Nadu plant this month and plans to start vehicle deliveries from the festive season, with a focus on exports and an expanding service network

VinFast
premium

VinFast aims to establish 35 dealerships across India by the end of 2025. (Image: Company)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major and Tesla's global rival VinFast is all set to start production at its $2 billion facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, by the end of this month. The company also plans to begin vehicle deliveries from the festive season starting in August, according to a source familiar with the development.
 
Amid the fanfare surrounding Tesla’s showroom launch in India on Tuesday, VinFast Auto India is taking a calculated approach, creating an entire ecosystem with its 150,000-unit-per-annum manufacturing facility. This includes an extended dealership network across 27 cities, strategic agreements in the battery value chain, and extensive
Topics : e-vehicles e-vehicle policy automobile manufacturer Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon