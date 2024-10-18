Vistara's in-flight experience to continue for some time after sunset

A significant portion of Vistara's in-flight experience—including routes, schedules, aircraft, cabin crew, menu, cutlery, and service—will remain unchanged for "some time" after the Vistara brand sunsets on November 11.

Executives explained to Business Standard that this approach will be maintained temporarily to reassure Vistara's loyal passengers, who may be concerned about the quality of their experience post-merger. As Air India continues to receive retrofitted aircraft, a full integration of Vistara's services into Air India's operations will be phased in next year.

Tata Group-run Air India on Friday announced that starting November 12, Vistara aircraft will be operated