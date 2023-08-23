Confirmation

Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

In the second quarter of this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, like others in the industry, encountered supply shortages due to global component issues

Volkswagen
Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
As Volkswagen India eyes a 3 percent share of the Indian passenger vehicle market in the next two years, it is increasing its localisation of components for its two key models - Virtus (Sedan) and Taigun (SUV) - to 95 percent from a current 92 percent.The company currently enjoys a 2.4 percent share of the market.

Speaking with Business Standard about their localisation plans Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, stated “Our cars are already up to 90 percent localised however we have a target of almost 95 percent in our Virtus and Taigun models which are assembled and produced in

Topics : Volkswagen

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon