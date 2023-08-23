Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

As Volkswagen India eyes a 3 percent share of the Indian passenger vehicle market in the next two years, it is increasing its localisation of components for its two key models - Virtus (Sedan) and Taigun (SUV) - to 95 percent from a current 92 percent.The company currently enjoys a 2.4 percent share of the market.

Speaking with Business Standard about their localisation plans Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, stated “Our cars are already up to 90 percent localised however we have a target of almost 95 percent in our Virtus and Taigun models which are assembled and produced in