Was pressured to select process advisor, alleges Byju's former IRP

Edtech firm Byju’s former interim resolution professional (IRP) has alleged that he was pressured by Khaitan & Co to select EY as process advisor for the investigation against Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of Byju’s.

The IRP had written a letter to show that he did not mislead or fail in his statutory duties.

Pankaj Srivastava, former IRP in the insolvency procedure against Think & Learn, has made the allegations in a 90-page confidential filing to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

In January this year, Srivastava was removed as the IRP in the case