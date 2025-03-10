Monday, March 10, 2025 | 06:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / WazirX awaits creditors' approval for redistribution scheme: Founder

WazirX awaits creditors' approval for redistribution scheme: Founder

Needs approval of at least 50% of creditors by volume, and 75% by value

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
Premium

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Beleaguered crypto exchange WazirX founder Nischal Shetty is banking on creditor approval by a majority of its users for a scheme to surmount its difficulties.
 
The exchange is struggling with financial distress, an ownership dispute with Binance, past tensions with another crypto platform CoinSwitch, and increasing liabilities.
 
WazirX faced an alleged security breach, which affected the platform, leading to a loss of over $230 million in July last year.
 
The company has claims worth $546.5 million and $302 million in assets.
 
A scheme for asset redistribution is tentatively scheduled between March 19 and 28. This approval requires at least 50
Topics : crypto trading cryptocurrency Digital security

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon