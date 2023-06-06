Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF

Global funds have been queuing up to buy Indira IVF, India’s largest fertility clinics chain. Recent reports suggest that Baring PE Asia EQT, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Advent International and TPG Capital have submitted non-binding bids to acquire a majority stake in Indira IVF. The deal is expected to value the chain at Rs 8,000 to 10,000 crore, and the new investor is looking for a controlling stake of up to 60 per cent.
There is a good reason for such high interest in the chain. If you look at metros alone, one in six couples is affected by infertility. So, the scope for the growing market of fertility clinics in India is huge. More so now, as the Centre moves to tighten regulations for assisted reproductive technology (ART).
The government’s move will benefit the organised players the most. And of these organised players, the Rs 1,200-crore Udaipur-headquartered Indira IVF chain of fertility clinics is the largest. It currently hold
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or