Why iPhones are still pricier in India despite 'Made in India' production

Air India to induct first A350 aircraft in December: CEO Campbell Wilson

True North to sell 20% stake worth $325 million in Niva Bupa Insurance

JKC completes infusion of Rs 350 crore in Jet, eyes to resume ops in 2024

Indian Oil approves 2 joint ventures to set up compressed biogas plants

Vedanta board approves plan for demerger of business into 6 listed entities

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com