Widening base: Apple seeds growth through its supply chain in India

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant’s Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the third-largest supplier for iPhones, while also ranking among the top three buyers globally.

Apple has 15 suppliers operating in India, 11 of which are based in the south, including Aequs. Reports suggest 14 more Chinese suppliers are undergoing the necessary clearances and seeking domestic partnerships — potentially signalling further expansion of Apple’s Indian ecosystem.

According to TTV, the top three iPhone suppliers