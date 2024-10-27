Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Widening base: Apple seeds growth through its supply chain in India

Widening base: Apple seeds growth through its supply chain in India

There are 15 Indian suppliers; further expansion on the cards

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant’s Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant’s Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the third-largest supplier for iPhones, while also ranking among the top three buyers globally.
 
Apple has 15 suppliers operating in India, 11 of which are based in the south, including Aequs. Reports suggest 14 more Chinese suppliers are undergoing the necessary clearances and seeking domestic partnerships —  potentially signalling further expansion of Apple’s Indian ecosystem.
 
According to TTV, the top three iPhone suppliers
Topics : Apple iphone manufacturing in India apple sales

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon