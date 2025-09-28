Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Widespread adoption of electric trucks expected in 2 yrs: Vellayan Subbiah

Montra Electric launches its heavy-duty Rhino 5538 with battery swapping, as Vellayan Subbiah forecasts 70% truck electrification in India within a decade

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Widespread adoption of electric trucks in India is likely to begin within the next two years as more logistics players move beyond pilots to large-scale deployments, driven by battery swapping and long-haul usage, said Vellayan Subbiah, vice-chairman of Montra Electric and a fourth-generation scion of the Murugappa Group, while speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of a new truck launch on Sunday.
 
He said that within the next 10 years, about 70 per cent of trucks in India could be electric, with the government boosting the shift through schemes that incentivise the establishment of EV charging infrastructure across the
Topics : Electric Vehicles Murugappa Group automobile industry
