Widespread adoption of electric trucks expected in 2 yrs: Vellayan Subbiah

Widespread adoption of electric trucks in India is likely to begin within the next two years as more logistics players move beyond pilots to large-scale deployments, driven by battery swapping and long-haul usage, said Vellayan Subbiah, vice-chairman of Montra Electric and a fourth-generation scion of the Murugappa Group, while speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of a new truck launch on Sunday.

He said that within the next 10 years, about 70 per cent of trucks in India could be electric, with the government boosting the shift through schemes that incentivise the establishment of EV charging infrastructure across the