With a regulatory overhaul, infra boom, L&T plans to bet big on realty

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has identified the realty business, its only B2C business, as one of its growth engines, with plans to acquire land parcels and expand pre-sales multifold, said a senior company executive.

“L&T looks at businesses which have growth potential and alignment to the larger organisation. Whichever area L&T sees growth for the next 10 years, impetus is on that. That is how realty has been recognised as one of the major growth businesses for the company,” said Anupam Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of L&T Realty, in an interaction with