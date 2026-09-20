$1 bn size puts ITC Infotech on accelerated growth path: Sanjiv Puri

What prompted ITC Infotech to acquire Happiest Minds at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is upending the IT industry?

Puri: We follow an “inch wide and mile deep” philosophy, rather than the other way round, which povides a solid foundation in focused areas. In recent years, ITC Infotech has consistently delivered strong outcomes in customer satisf­action and expertise with domain-led and technology-enabled solutions, translating into robust growth and a healthy margin profile. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisa­tion) margins were in the 17-19 per cent range over the last 12 quarters, setting the stage for the firm to scale. Once the merger is completed, subject to regulatory approvals, it will become a billion-dollar comp­any in 2027-28 (FY28), positioned on an accelerated growth path.

Does the $1 billion size allow you to bid for higher value deals, which was not possible earlier for either of the two firms?

Puri: One of the premises of the merger is that it enables us to bid for larger deals. Some firms may have considered our size insufficient for larger engagements — to the team’s credit, they have consis­tently pun­ched above their weight. However, it also comes down to strategy and capability. Greater scale gives us the capacity to make larger investments in building capabilities.

Chakraborty: To be on the radar of vendor management organisations, apart from having the right capability, there is a basic threshold of size and scale that companies look for. By crossing the billion-dollar mark, we will now be firmly on their radar. To participate in large deals valued at around $50 million or more, we need to be a full-stack service provider. A deal of that scale is not limited to infrastructure, applications or digital modernisation. It cuts across both the run and build sides of the business. While we are already winning deals worth more than $50 million and even $100 million, we need to do so in a repeatable and sustainable manner.

Is there a possibility for ITC Infotech to turn into a cash cow for the larger conglomerate — similar to Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra?

Puri: One day, it should. However, the comparison may not be entirely like-for-like because the parent itself is already quite large and profitable. We would certainly like to see this business become a significant contributor. The starting base is $1billion, and the aspiration is to deliver top-quartile growth while maintaining ebitda margins, sharpening our focus on customers, deepening capabilities and pursuing an AI-first strategy. Over time, we also expect synergies to drive a percentage increase in margins.

What are some of the capabilities you wish to plug in through this merger?

Chakraborty: They [Happiest Minds] bring three key capabilities: First, they are highly accomplished in digital product engineering, including application modernisation and the development of new digital cloud native applications. Second, they have strong capabilities in data, more specifically in data harnessing and data engineering. Third, they have expertise in cybersecurity and also operate a niche generative AI business unit. We (IT Infotech), on the other hand, are strong in managed services, digital engineering and PLM (product lifecycle management), particularly in delivering enterprise-focused domain solutions. When these two portfolios come together, the combined entity will, firstly, be on the radar of these organisations, giving us the “right to hunt”. Secondly, with full-stack, full-lifecycle capabilities, we will have the “right to win”.

Which are some of the verticals and geographies that get a boost with this acquisition?

Chakraborty: We currently operate across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and APAC, with a focus on four verticals. Following this acquisition, our revenue from the Americas, one of our most important markets, will double in absolute terms. From a vertical perspective, three additional areas will come into the portfolio: high-tech, ed-tech, healthcare and life sciences; and augment our current footprint in banking, financial services and insurance, where we can leverage their AI-led platforms alongside ours.

How would you define your AI strategy when traditional businesses are under pressure?

Chakraborty: Our AI strategy is domain led. So we need to identify the domain processes which helps businesses to excel, simplify, gives faster returns time to market. And domain play has to be supported by data and data integration can only happen once you integrate the complete supply chain below, which is the tools and applications. Third, we will try to put platform-based activities. Now the most important advantage we get as a mid-size company is people talent. We have more than 9,000 AI certified employees.

Is Mr Soota likely to retain his stake in the merged entity or will he sell it completely? Also what happens to the senior management from Happiest Minds?

Puri: That is a call he will have to take, and I cannot comment on it. Everything known to us is already in the public domain. By that, I mean that he is diluting 22 per cent because he has other plans. Beyond that, it is entirely his call.

We believe there is a strong talent pool in both companies. To realise our future aspirations, bringing these talent pools together will create a much stronger foundation. Our objective is for everyone to come together and take the company to the next level.