All-weather man: How Jatin Singh built Skymet into a rival to IMD

On a warm, poor air quality April afternoon, with nary a cloud in the sky, we are meeting Jatin Singh to talk about the rain. It is one of those conversations that we know will begin with the weather and stay on it. After all, nothing interests Singh like the weather.

A pioneer in private sector weather forecasting in India, he is the founder of Skymet, which has, over the last two decades, emerged as the only credible alternative to the government-run India Meteorological Department (IMD). So it comes as no surprise when he picks Chidambaram’s New Madras Hotel, an